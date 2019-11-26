The Ledger-Enquirer’s Holiday Help program is back. Here’s how to give, receive help

Please don’t let there be letters left unanswered.

That was my hope and plea last year, and every year when the Ledger-Enquirer launches its annual Holiday Help program, a tradition dating back more than two decades.

The premise is simple: those in our region with acute needs this holiday season pen letters describing those needs, and those in our region with the means to help have an opportunity to read those letters and address those specific needs.

For the first time last year, the Ledger-Enquirer partnered with our friends at Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to make these letters available to more people with the willingness and means to help. This allowed for more letters to receive responses than ever before, impacting hundreds of lives across our region.

The Ledger-Enquirer will continue to act as a collection point for letters from those in need — you can either drop your letter off at our office lobby at 945 Broadway, or you can mail them to us at Holiday Help, P.O. Box 711, Columbus, GA 31902-0711. Be sure to include a description of what you need along with your name, phone number and address so donors can contact you.

Simple, handwritten letters are welcome and encouraged. We do not accept electronic submissions such as e-email letters or requests for help made in the online comment section of this story or on Facebook.

The staff at Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will help make sure these letters reach the widest audience possible. Beginning Monday, December 9, letters can be picked up at four library branches: Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Rd.; Mildred Terry, 640 Veterans Parkway; South Columbus, 2034 South Lumpkin Road; and North Columbus, 5689 Armour Road. The letters will be available in easy to find locations: just look for the snowman decor or ask a staff member for assistance.

Upon choosing a letter, you will find that there are many ways to help. Needs range from caregivers requesting basic needs for children, to the elderly seeking assistance with utility bills or a holiday meal. Your office may chose to adopt a letter (or three) and collect a pool to address the needs therein. A family could also use this as a great opportunity to share the experience of helping others.

We’re thankful to each and every one of you that helps make that happen.

Note: the Ledger-Enquirer does not screen letters, nor can it guarantee their truthfulness.

Ross McDuffie is the general manager of the Ledger-Enquirer.