Traveling in Georgia for Turkey Day? Here are 5 things to know about traffic

AAA expects near-record numbers of travelers across the U.S. this Thanksgiving weekend, second only to the record-setting numbers in 2005.

Most travelers, 49.3 million, a 2.8% increase from last year, will be traveling by car.

A record number of Georgia residents are expected to travel for the holiday, according to AAA Georgia, an affiliate of the American Automobile Association.

More than 1.6 million Georgia residents are expected to travel, with 1.4 million people driving, a 3.1% increase over 2018.

What to know about the holiday traveling period

The 102-hour Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

“Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers will be patrolling interstates and secondary roads throughout the state during this holiday period,” said Colonel Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 610 crashes, resulting in 242 injuries. Statewide there were 15 fatal crashes and 15 deaths.

When to avoid traveling

Avoid being on the road between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, AAA Georgia says.

INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts automobile trips taking as much as four times longer on Wednesday as commuters and travelers hit the road later in the day. The delay in Atlanta between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. will create trips that are three and a half times longer than normal.

Metro Atlanta lane closures suspended during holiday

The Georgia Department of Transportation has released a travel forecast for streets around the metro Atlanta area that can be accessed at dot.ga.gov. The heaviest traffic is expected to be in Buckhead and the northern Perimeter Wednesday through Friday, GDOT says.

GDOT has also suspended construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes from 6 a.m. Nov. 27 to 5 a.m. Dec. 2.

Some long-term lane closures may remain in place due to safety concerns, and drivers are still asked to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways.

Call 511 before heading out

Call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out for up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia interstates and state routes. The free service provides real-time information on traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather.