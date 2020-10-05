Columbus bridge ‘serious and fatal accident waiting to happen.’ 9-month detour coming

Columbus Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes doesn’t mince words when he describes the condition of the Reese Road bridge.

“That bridge is a serious and fatal accident waiting to happen,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer.

A solution is coming.

Beginning Oct 12, part of Reese Road will close for an estimated nine-month detour to replace the 90-year-old bridge.

Needed for years

According to the Federal Highway Administration’s database, on a scale of 3-9, the Reese Road bridge’s condition since 1988 has varied between 6 and 7, but the median forecast predicts its condition to fall to 5 by 2029, to 4 by 2040 and to 3 by 2047.

The narrow bridge doesn’t provide much room for error when vehicles cross at the same time in opposite directions on the two-lane road. And the approach on the east side of the bridge doesn’t have any shoulder or barrier preventing an inattentive driver from falling down the steep gully.

City officials didn’t have data available before this story’s deadline about the number and nature of accidents at the bridge, but Susan and Bill Vang can use their memory to document the danger. They’ve been living a football field away from the bridge for 33 years.

Although they aren’t aware of any motorists crashing into Cooper Creek, 20 feet below the bridge, Bill recalled two vehicles ending up in the ditch on the other side of the road, and Susan recalled a friend driving into the side of the bridge and totaling the vehicle.

“I’ve seen probably four or five cars rear-ended by other cars close to the bridge because they’re trying to slow down to let oncoming traffic cross the bridge,” she said.

No wonder Linwood Spires, a 39-year resident of the area, gladly will persevere through the detour.

“I know it’s going to be a major inconvenience for people, but I think it’s something that’s been needed for years,” Spires, retired associate director at TSYS, told the L-E. “Reese Road is heavily trafficked, and you’re taking a chance every time you go down that way. The bridge has been hit so many times, the concrete is chipping away.”

A 400-foot section of Reese Road will be closed from just west of Guinevere Avenue to just east of Bonnie Drive, blocking those intersections. During the closure, Guinevere Avenue still will be accessible from King Arthur Place, and Bonnie Drive still will be accessible from Carlene Drive.

Signage will denote a detour of approximately 2 miles. For example, traveling eastbound on Reese Road, motorists will be directed to turn right onto Primrose Drive, left onto Macon Road and left onto Reese Road. But some folks think many drivers will take shortcuts through adjacent subdivisions instead.

“I know it’s going to put stress on the surrounding neighborhoods with traffic,” Spires said.

Increased traffic

Residents have seen increased traffic along Reese Road for more than a decade. It’s a major connector in east Columbus, linking the commercial corridors of Macon Road and Manchester Expressway.

The River Rock subdivision, west of the bridge, was built 15 years ago. In addition to the buses and other vehicles going to and from Reese Road Leadership Academy and Gentian Elementary School, a growing number of Columbus State University students are renting homes in the area, Susan Vang said.

“The bridge has been in disrepair for years, but it has gotten so much worse with all of the traffic that we’ve had over the years,” she said. “… It has increased exponentially.”

Approximately 4,500 vehicles travel that section of Reese Road per day, Columbus Consolidated Government engineering director Donna Newman told the L-E in an email.

After seeing the sign announcing the bridge’s closing, Vang thought it was too small and said, “My gosh, these kids that use this road every day, we’re fixing to have a beaucoup of wrecks here because they’re going to fly down this road, trying to get to school or something, and it’s going to be too late.”

The posted speed limit of 35 mph decreases to 25 mph at the bridge, but Spires has seen plenty of vehicles zooming much faster, especially down the hill from Primrose Road.

In fact, Spires said, he brakes so much when he approaches the bridge, “I probably anger other drivers. You just have to be careful. … Some people aren’t paying attention, and they don’t slow down.”

Meanwhile, soil erosion around the bridge has worsened the problem.

“The shoulder of the road has washed away over the years,” said Vang, a registered nurse. “… The walk-bridge beside it has rotted, so it is a hazard for anybody.”

Barnes estimated more than 30 residents have complained to him about the bridge since redistricting from the 2010 census put the area in District 1. He praised city manager Isaiah Hugley and his staff for responding and getting this project scheduled.

Project summary

Columbus Consolidated Government officials provided the following information to summarize the construction project that will replace the bridge:

Size: The current bridge is 23 feet wide and 80 feet long. The new bridge will be 52 feet wide and 96 feet long.

Cost: $2,252,061

Funding: $1,680,000 from Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The rest from the city’s paving fund.

Contractor: Southeastern Site Development of Newnan

Roadside: The shoulders will be widened, and guardrails will be installed at all four corners of the bridge in accordance with Georgia Department of Transportation standards. Sidewalks will be upgraded and added.

Visibility: Residents have complained that Reese Road is too dark around the bridge. The project doesn’t include new lighting, but city inspections and code enforcement director Ryan Pruett told the L-E via email the visibility will be improved by adding new striping and signage and eliminating some trees. Reflectors also will be placed on the new bridge.

“The city will evaluate the conditions during and after the project to determine if additional lighting is necessary,” he said.

Why now: “The project is moving forward because funding is now budgeted for the construction,” Pruett said. “The project has been under design, right-of-way acquisition and utility coordination since 2017.”