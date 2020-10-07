Columbus mayor discourages big Halloween gatherings, trick or treating due to COVID-19

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is urging local residents to stay away from large gatherings, person to person trick-or-treating and other typical Halloween activities this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press release, Henderson cited difficulties maintaining a safe distance on porches and in neighborhoods as reasons for the warning. He added that taking part in alternative Halloween events that minimize contact would be a better option this season.

Henderson also suggested avoiding:

Traditional trick-or-treating where participants are given treats door to door.

Having or attending trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of lined up cars.

Crowded indoor costume parties.

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together.

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who do not live with you.

City event

A “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat & More” event being hosted by the Columbus Civic Center, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and more. The event will take place on Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event will be family-friendly and drive-thru, according to the press release. Columbus residents and those in surrounding areas are invited to come.

Participants are asked to arrive in their cars with the trunk unlocked. Volunteers and staff members will place candy inside.

People will not be allowed to get out of their vehicle at the event, according to the release. The event will be rain or shine.