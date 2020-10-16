How the Springer is bringing theatre back during COVID-19: ‘This is a very new setting’

Before COVID-19 shut them down in March, the Springer Opera House staff made it safely rain on the Mainstage. Seven months later, they’re hoping Mother Nature doesn’t dump rain on the season-opening show in their new outdoor theater venue.

The Springer opens the 2020-2021 season with “Evil Dead The Musical” in their corner parking lot at 10th Street and 2nd Avenue. It’s the Springer’s first show for a live audience since mid-March when “Singin’ in the Rain” was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Evil Dead The Musical” combines elements from the “Evil Dead” films, and sets them to music. It tells the story of five college students who unleash an evil force while at an abandoned cabin in the woods that turns them into demons. It’s up to Ash, and his chainsaw, to save the day.

“It’s probably been 40 years since I’ve had butterflies on an opening night and this week for the first time since I was maybe in my twenties, I’m going to have butterflies on opening night and I’m excited about that,” said Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House.

Pierce said those butterflies are due to challenges of producing an open-air show during an ongoing pandemic. They’ve built a stage in the parking lot, installed lighting and sound equipment, and are limiting capacity to 100 patrons spread out in six-foot “pods.”

The Springer has a patron health self-certification survey they are asking visitors to read and agree to before purchasing tickets.

Pierce said staff will take patrons’ temperatures upon entrance, and require masks when patrons leave their pods. They are providing hand sanitizer stations, and have even established a “splash zone” for the show’s bloody action.

This a bring-your-own chair event. No outside food or drinks, coolers, or umbrellas are permitted. The Springer will offer safe-container concessions at shows.

“We are doing what theater people have done for thousands of years: innovate in times of challenge,” Pierce said.

Behind the scenes

Pierce said he’s excited to welcome back a live audience, and proud of how the Springer’s staff and the show’s cast have met the challenge.

“Technically it’s been a little tricky but it’s been a fun challenge, I think, to sort of overcome,” said Matthew Swindell, director of production at the Springer.

Swindell is the show’s director, as well as its scenic designer, lighting designer and technical director. He said working with touring productions has helped him and others prepare for this open-air experience.

“All of the gear that we have set up is all portable,” Swindell said. “It all comes out every day before the show and it all gets packed up at the end of the night at the end of the show.”

Swindell created the rain effect for the March production of “Singin’ in the Rain.” He’s now tasked with potentially having to deal with October’s weather during performances.

“Our first rehearsal outside was on Sunday and if you know what the weather was like on Sunday it was drizzling pretty much the whole day so we were able to get our toes wet pretty immediately in what it’s like working in the rain,” Swindell said.

The Springer website says management may postpone or cancel the performance if situations demand, like lightning or a severe storm. The Springer’s website will post real-time updates of schedule changes, or cancellations requiring a rain check of tickets.

Springer veteran Andy Harvey portrays Ash. Harvey said he’s done outdoor theater before, but not at the Springer.

“This is my eleventh show at the Springer Opera House and this is a very new setting but it’s also exciting,” Harvey said. “It’s really fun to catch a breeze while you’re on stage, it’s like built-in air conditioning.”

He said the Springer is going above and beyond to keep cast, crew, and audience members safe.

“I appreciate (the precautions) so much because we’ve seen so much of this business just shattered during COVID, and yes we need to be safe but also if this business goes away fully it’s not coming back,” Harvey said.

If you go

Dates: Oct. 15-18, 22-23 and 25 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 17, 24 at 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tickets: Available at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688

Note: The show is recommended for mature audiences because of simulated violence, mature themes and strong language.