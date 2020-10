Local He’s deaf. She’s a sheriff’s deputy. Together they bring ‘peace and therapy’ to Columbus October 28, 2020 12:58 PM

Shanon Zeisloft is the 2020 recipient of the Specialized Volunteer Service Award for her work at Columbus Hospice. Lt. Zeisloft, or “Z,” is with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. She brings Beethoven, a therapy dog, with her during visits.