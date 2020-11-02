Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular is on break this year. But will it come back?

Last year, when he announced the Columbus tradition known as Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular wouldn’t return for its 23rd edition this year, Jerry Ludy left doubt about whether the annual fundraiser for children with life-threatening illness ever would return.

“This has been a very stressful and tiring year for me,” Ludy wrote in that December 2019 Facebook post. “I have to take a year off to regroup and make a serious decision whether to continue the following year.”

This week, however, Ludy told the Ledger-Enquirer he is committed to reopening the massive display at his Ironstone Drive home in 2021 — with a huge new feature — and he still will collect money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation this year.

“As long as God continues to give me the strength and the ability to do it,” he said, “I’m going to continue.”

Nothing but support

The display comprises more than 500,000 lights synced to holiday music and connected by an estimated 15 miles of wiring, Ludy’s daughter, Julie Hedges, who handles the display’s publicity, told the L-E. Ludy’s son, Keith, helps with the decorating.

Ludy, 65, is grateful for the support fans of the display have given him and his mission. He appreciates their attendance through the years and their understanding of his decision to take a break this year.

“There’s been nothing but support,” he said.

Visitors to the display have donated $177,510 to the foundation during the past 13 years, including the fundraiser’s highest total of $37,504 last year, Ludy’s daughter, Hedges said.

“It really speaks volumes about the people in Columbus and the surrounding areas,” Ludy said. “… They open their hearts up, the compassion they have for kids.”

That’s why, even without the Christmas Light Spectacular this year, Ludy still will set up a box with a 17-by-7-foot LED sign in his front yard for folks to donate to Make-A-Wish during the season. He also will continue to broadcast his holiday message on 90.1 FM for visitors to hear.

Labor of love

Ludy called the display “a labor of love” but admitted it has taken a toll on him.

“I’ve been very blessed all these years,” he said. “God has given me the physical ability to do what I do. I’m on the roof a month and a half decorating in the heat of the sun. I started thinking, ‘Am I going to be able to do that?’ I don’t want to make a commitment I can’t continue if I really don’t know. But as time went on last year, I started to get into that Christmas spirit again.”

So he asked himself, “Hey, Jerry. Why do you want to even think about quitting? You know what it brings to other people.”

No wonder Ludy hasn’t completely taken a break from working on the display.

“Even though I took the lights down, I continued to work on the lights, repairing the lights,” he said. “I’m actually building something new for 2021. I think it’s going to really be an eye-opener for people. I try to bring that wow factor every year to the kids and the families.”

Ludy and his 16-year-old assistant, Foster Allen, are building a 30-foot Ferris wheel decorated with approximately 3,000 lights. They welcome folks to donate stuffed animals 3-feet to 4-feet long so they can fill the Ferris wheel’s eight seats in style.

Inspiration for perspiration

Ludy explained the inspiration for his perspiration.

“I wanted to share that joy I have in my heart since I was a child with others because, in this day we live in, we see so many children that don’t have sound homes and they don’t have a chance to experience Christmas like I had,” he said. “I always enjoyed decorating. I remember the memories it created for me, and I want to help create those memories for others.”

Although he planned the hiatus months before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, Ludy believes divine intervention contributed to the timing — and provided good reason to stick with his decision.

“For me to actually start setting up the first week of August, that would have been right in the heat of all the pandemic,” he said. “And even if I changed my mind, I think I would have reversed it back again, just knowing what we’re going through with the pandemic. I think God had a plan for me to not do it this year, and it’s confirmation of what I decided when this pandemic came around.”

Ludy laughed at the notion this break is recharging his battery.

“My battery stays charged,” he said. “… Every day, my heart and my mind are on Christmas. I’m always thinking about what I can do to improve it. I never lost the desire to do it. It’s always there. I know I’m going to miss it whenever Thanksgiving hits this year, because I enjoy being out there with the kids and the families.”

But he also will enjoy finally having time again to watch Hallmark holiday movies with his family and go Christmas shopping with his wife, Edith.

“This is a very large undertaking,” he said. “It’s more than just putting the lights up. There’s a lot of things behind the scenes that require a commitment. There’s a lot of sacrifices.”

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, he never leaves the house while the display is open so he can greet the visitors, Ludy said, averaging 500 cars per night Sundays-Thursdays and 2,000 Fridays-Saturdays. Meanwhile, he still works full time as a manager for Univar Solutions at the Kia Motors plant in West Point, commuting 90 minutes both ways from Columbus.

Hedges noted all the donations go to Make-A-Wish. Her father doesn’t use any of the money to pay for the display’s annual expenses, which range from $2,000 to $4,000, she said. So she welcomes groups and individuals interested in sponsoring next year’s display to email her at JulieHedges@gmail.com.