Local Loeffler, Warnock appear headed for a runoff for Senate seat November 04, 2020 07:33 AM

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler spoke with the media during a stop in Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 3. The stop was part of a fly-around the state tour on election day. Loeffler appears headed for a Jan. 2021 runoff election against Raphael Warnock.