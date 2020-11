Local LaJoye already planning 2024 run for Muscogee County Sheriff November 04, 2020 08:44 AM

With all 25 Columbus precincts counted, Democrat Greg Countryman had 50,812 votes to Republican Mark LaJoye’s 27,765. Thus, Countryman wins the sheriff's race. LaJoye said Tuesday evening he will run again in 2024 for the office of Sheriff.