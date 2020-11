Local Need a flu shot? Here’s how to get a free one without leaving your vehicle November 06, 2020 06:14 AM

The Columbus Health Department is still offering free flu shots this week on a drive-thru basis outside their building at 5601 Veterans Parkway on Friday Nov 6. from 9 a.m.-4pm and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to Noon. You must be 18 or older.