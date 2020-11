Local Take a look inside ‘Book Room’ created by LaGrange girl for Eagle Scout project November 13, 2020 06:00 AM

Tasha Brawner, 13, is in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts this year after Boy Scouts went co-ed in Feb 2019. To earn the highest rank, Brawner built two book rooms at Berta Weathersbee Elementary School, a Title I school in Troup County.