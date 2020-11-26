The Ledger-Enquirer’s Holiday Help program is back. Here’s how to give, receive help

The Ledger-Enquirer’s annual Holiday Help letter program is back in partnership with the Chattahoochee Valley Library system. aedean@ledger-enquirer.com

2020 has brought its share of hardships, sadness and challenges, but there’s a simple way to bring some joy to a Columbus family this year.

We’re calling upon our community to lift up those in need by participating in the Ledger-Enquirer’s annual Holiday Help program.

A tradition now over 20 years old, Holiday Help connects those who have a need this season — whether that’s paying a water bill, buying toys or even a sack of groceries — with those who have a little extra to give.

It’s a simple process. If you or your family have a need during the holidays, write us a letter describing what you’d like to receive this year. Those wanting to give back then pick up a letter and connect with the family to fill the need.

Our friends at the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries are a big help in this process. Four local libraries will serve as a pick-up point for the Holiday Help letters. This has allowed for more families to receive responses than in previous years, impacting hundreds of lives across the region.

The Ledger-Enquirer will continue to act as a collection point for letters from those in need. You can either drop your letter off at our office lobby at 945 Broadway, or you can mail them to us at Holiday Help, P.O. Box 711, Columbus, GA 31902-0711. Be sure to include a description of what you need along with your name, phone number and address so donors can contact you.

Simple, handwritten letters are welcome and encouraged. We do not accept electronic submissions such as email letters or requests for help made in the online comment section of this story or on Facebook.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 9, letters can be picked up at four library branches:

Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Rd.

Mildred Terry, 640 Veterans Parkway.

South Columbus, 2034 South Lumpkin Road.

North Columbus, 5689 Armour Road.

The letters will be available in easy to find locations — just look for the snowman decor or ask a staff member for assistance.

Upon choosing a letter, you will find that there are many ways to help. Needs range from caregivers requesting basic needs for children, to the elderly seeking assistance with utility bills or a holiday meal. Your office may chose to adopt a letter (or three) and collect a pool to address the needs therein. A family could also use this as a great opportunity to share the experience of helping others.

As Thanksgiving ends and we look forward to the coming winter holidays, know that we at the Ledger-Enquirer are grateful for each person that makes the season brighter for a fellow Columbus resident.

Note: the Ledger-Enquirer does not screen letters, nor can it guarantee their veracity.