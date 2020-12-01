Looking to buy a live Christmas tree in Columbus? Here are 12 locations in the area

Whether you want the traditional experience of cutting down your own at a farm or the modern convenience of zipping in and out of a parking lot for a pre-cut choice, the Chattahoochee Valley has a variety of places to buy a live Christmas tree.

Here’s a list of options in the Columbus area, with some in the city and others less than a one-hour drive away.

Columbus

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 6741 Veterans Parkway.

Phone: 706-905-5588.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sundays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $30-$600.

Notable: Concessions, bounce house, photos and live music.

Gentian Christmas Trees

Address: Gentian Baptist Church, 3865 Gentian Blvd.

Phone: 910-650-1813.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays 2-9 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser fir and blue spruce.

Price range: $30-$150.

Notable: Worship night Sundays at 7 p.m.; playground; free hot chocolate, coffee and treats. All profits help pay for the church’s mission to Belize.

Kimi Farms

Address: 2300 Whittlesey Road.

Phone: 706-571-9900.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser, Balsam, Noble and Nordmann firs.

Price range: $20-$275.

Notable: All employees are required to wear masks.

Knights of Columbus

Address: 314 13 th St., a parking lot owned by Holy Family Catholic Church at the intersection with Veterans Parkway.

Phone: 706-332-4333.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays 4-7 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser firs.

Price range: $75-$235.

Notable: All profits go to local charities.

Seasonal Concepts Landscaping

Addresses: 4167 Milgen Road and 6220 Milgen Road.

Phone: 706-568-0056 and 706-561-2566.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $69.95-$129.95.

Notable: Firewood available.

The Sandlot

Address: 7667 Beaver Run Road.

Phone: 706-563-3300.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays 1-9 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $50-$185.

Notable: Kids play area, including the opportunity to make Christmas ornaments from tree rounds.

Phenix City

John’s Lawn & Garden Center

Address: 2409 Crawford Road in Phenix City.

Phone: 334-297-8195.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays noon to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range; $63-$99.

Notable: Wreaths available.

Lakewood Baptist Church

Address: 4011 Lakewood Drive in Phenix City.

Phone: 334-298-6433.

Hours: Weekdays noon to 9 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays 12:30-8 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $30-$75.

Notable: Community prayer tree allows guests to write prayer requests. Prayer service Mondays at 7 p.m.; free refreshments. All profits go to the church’s mission trips.

Other nearby cities

December Place Farm

Address: 6171 Old West Point Road in LaGrange.

Phone: 706-882-0214.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trees: In-the-ground Leyland cypress and Carolina sapphire; pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $10 per foot for a tree from the field; $59 for a Fraser fir.

Notable: Petting zoo.

Gilbert Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 1230 County Road 296 in Lanett.

Phone: 334-499-4007.

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays 1-6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays noon to 6 p.m. All times Eastern.

Trees: In-the-ground Leyland cypress, Carolina sapphire and Virginia pine; pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $35-$120.

Notable: Santa Claus visits Dec. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 1-3 p.m. Hay bales and tires for children to play on, and cutouts for family photos.

Mims Christmas Tree Lot

Address: 2100 East University Drive, in front of Dillard’s at Auburn Mall.

Phone: 334-750-5359.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trees: Pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $45-$400.

Watson’s Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 1890 Georgia Highway 26 West in Ellaville.

Phone: 229-942-3859.

Hours: M-F 1 till dark; Saturday 9 till dark; Sundays 1 to dark.

Trees: In-the-ground Murray cypress and Blue Ice cedar; pre-cut Fraser fir.

Price range: $49-$75.

Notable: Wagon rides.