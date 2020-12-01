Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Looking to buy a live Christmas tree in Columbus? Here are 12 locations in the area

Whether you want the traditional experience of cutting down your own at a farm or the modern convenience of zipping in and out of a parking lot for a pre-cut choice, the Chattahoochee Valley has a variety of places to buy a live Christmas tree.

Here’s a list of options in the Columbus area, with some in the city and others less than a one-hour drive away.

Columbus

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm

Gentian Christmas Trees

Kimi Farms

Knights of Columbus

Seasonal Concepts Landscaping

The Sandlot

Phenix City

John’s Lawn & Garden Center

Lakewood Baptist Church

Other nearby cities

December Place Farm

Gilbert Christmas Tree Farm

Mims Christmas Tree Lot

Watson’s Christmas Tree Farm

