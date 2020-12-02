Greyhound bus station finds new location in Columbus. Here’s what to know

The Greyhound bus station in Columbus has moved from 818 Veterans Parkway to inside the Sunoco gas station at 4108 St. Marys Road. mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

The only bus station in Columbus with routes traveling out of town has moved, but some customers are having a tough time finding it.

Greyhound has closed the downtown terminal at 818 Veterans Parkway and now serves customers from a corner inside a Sunoco gas station at 4108 St. Marys Road in south Columbus.

Lisa Sanders Foxworth summarized the problem in a Facebook post Monday on the Columbus GA Concerned Citizens Forum.

“I took the greyhound last Sunday to Tennessee and I didn’t know it moved and had to rush to find it so I didn’t miss my bus,” she wrote. “When I googled it, didn’t show up as moved. I went in the family dollar and found out.”

The voice recording on the phone number listed for the station, 706-323-5417, also doesn’t notify customers about the move, and no sign at the previous location directs customers to the new one. Greyhound’s website, however, does list the address of the new location.

The Greyhound representative working at the desk Tuesday morning at the new location referred the Ledger-Enquirer’s questions to the district manager, who declined to comment and referred a reporter to Greyhound’s media relations department. The L-E didn’t reach a spokesperson before publication.

The former station, a 53-year-old brick building comprising 8,989 square feet on 0.97 acres, is listed for sale on LoopNet.com for $499,000.

“The property is ideal for an adaptive use or redevelopment due to the growth that Columbus continues to experience in the Uptown area,” the listing says.