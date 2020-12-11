Columbus Museum unveils new drive-thru Christmas light display

There’s now a new holiday light display to check out this month from the safety of your vehicle.

The Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road in Columbus, unveiled its new drive-thru holiday light display Tuesday evening. The display will open to the public until Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m. Dancers from the Columbus Ballet performed a selection from “The Nutcracker” after the lighting ceremony.

“We were looking for things we could do to bring some cheer in a safe way,” said Marianne Richter, director of the Columbus Museum.

She said she’s wanted to add color lighting effects to the Museum’s exterior fountain and this was an opportunity to expand that idea into the holiday light display.

“If nothing else I hope that just people driving by, it might make them smile for a minute and have some fun,” she said.

The museum has also partnered with the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus (YOGC) and the Columbus Ballet to provide entertainment on two nights for those driving through to see the lights. On Dec. 10 from 6-7 p.m. the YOGC will play music and on Dec. 17 from 6-7 p.m. dancers from the Columbus Ballet will perform selections from “The Nutcracker” as vehicles drive through.

Both nights, visitors can also receive a free winter activity kit to create a holiday ornament for themselves, but can also bring it back to the museum to hang on their community tree. Kits available while supplies last.