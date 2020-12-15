‘Christmas Star’ hasn’t appeared in nearly 800 years. How to see it in Columbus area

It’s the cosmic convergence known as the Christmas Star, and it hasn’t happened in nearly 800 years.

Here’s what you need to know about this astronomical phenomenon and how to see it in the Chattahoochee Valley, based on the Ledger-Enquirer’s interview with Shawn Cruzen, executive director of Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center.

What is it?

On Dec. 21, the planets Jupiter and Saturn — two of the five planets visible to the unaided eye — will pass unusually close to each other as viewed from Earth, aligning within 1/10th of a degree in the sky.

This is called a great conjunction. The last time a great conjunction occurred this close to Earth was in 1226.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many astronomers and scholars have suggested this could be the astronomical event described in the Bible and known as the Star of Bethlehem or the Christmas Star.

But remember: It’s not a star; it’s the combined reflection of sunlight from two planets.

When and where can it be seen?

Although the peak of the conjunction is Dec. 21, it can be viewed about a week before and afterward.

From approximately 5:30 to 7 p.m. EST, look at the horizon toward the southwest. Jupiter and Saturn are the brightest objects in that part of the sky then.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“My advice is start watching it now,” Cruzen said. “Don’t wait until the 21st. You’re going to be able to watch these two planets close their distance. You can watch them every night. This isn’t a one-night event.”

The CCSSC, 701 Front Ave., is featuring “The Mystery of the Christmas Star,” an animated explanation of the phenomenon, in its Omnisphere Theatre now through Dec. 19. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for military and seniors, $6 for children ages 4-10 and free for ages 3 and younger.

What’s the best way to view it?

In the same eyepiece view of a telescope, folks can see Jupiter, its atmospheric bands, its four Galilean moons, Saturn, its rings and its giant moon called Titan.

“To me,” Cruzen said, “that’s super special. … It’s going to be astounding. It’s going to be beautiful.”

If you want that experience but don’t have a telescope, join the Dec. 21 gathering led by staff from the CCSSC at Woodruff Riverfront Park, 1000 Bay Ave., in Columbus. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., you can use for free one of the four telescopes they plan to set up.

Is a telescope necessary to view it?

You don’t need magnification to see Jupiter and Saturn now, but a telescope or even binoculars will allow you to see more details.

“You can get a good view of this with binoculars,” Cruzen said. “Binoculars will at least show you Jupiter’s moons. You could probably see a little of Saturn’s rings as well. … You can already see (Jupiter and Saturn) with your unaided eye really close together in twilight.”

If I live around streetlights, where should I go to see it?

The key is to have a clear view of the southwestern horizon, with no buildings or trees in the way.

“Typically for skywatching, we tell people to get out of town and go to a nice, dark place so they can see more,” Cruzen said. “But that’s unnecessary for this event. Because these two objects are so bright, you can see them even in any urban venue. So light pollution for this event is less important.”

How will I know if I’m looking in the correct part of the sky?

On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be about 20 degrees off the southwestern horizon.

To find that spot, stretch your arm forward and hold your hand up as if you were signaling someone to stop. If your wrist is aligned with the horizon, the tip of your middle finger would be about 15 degrees off the horizon. So the planets should be just above that point.

“Right now,” Cruzen said, “they’re at about 23 or 24 degrees.”

How close will Jupiter and Saturn be to each other and to Earth during the great conjunction?

Don’t worry; they aren’t in danger of colliding.

Even at their nearest point, Jupiter and Saturn still will be five times farther apart than the Earth is to the Sun, which is about 93 million miles and known as 1 astronomical unit.

From the Earth, Jupiter will be roughly 6 AU and Saturn will be roughly 10.5 AU on Dec. 21.

Is the Dec. 21 date for the great conjunction connected with the winter solstice, which happens to be the same date, or is it just a coincidence?

“It is a cool coincidence,” Cruzen said, “but that’s all it is.”

The winter solstice has to do with the tilt of Earth’s axis. Jupiter and Saturn aligning could happen any part of the year. But with the great conjunction occurring on the longest night of the year, the early sunset gives folks more time to see it.

Then what about this happening during the Christmas season? Is that a coincidence?

Cruzen welcomes the spiritual meaning, especially in 2020, plagued by the coronavirus pandemic, a divisive presidential election, economic hardships and protests of inequality.

“There just seems to be some underlying symbolism,” he said. “… A very bright light to end a very dark year.”