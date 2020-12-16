Woman who crashed on I-185 in Columbus killed by another car after exiting vehicle

A woman who got out of her car after hitting a wall on Interstate 185 early Wednesday was struck and killed by another vehicle, Columbus police said.

Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Jaleesa Moore, 28, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 a.m.

Police said the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the interstate’s southbound lanes between Manchester Expressway and Macon Road.

Police said she had an accident that caused her car to come to rest facing north against the retaining wall at the interstate median, and she got out to stand in the lane next to it. That’s when another southbound vehicle hit her and her car.

The other motorist was not seriously injured, police said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The interstate was closed for hours as police investigated.

Bryan said Moore died from the blunt-force trauma of the impact. She was wearing a Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill uniform, and apparently had just left work at the Whittlesey Boulevard business, he said.