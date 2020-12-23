For first time in its 47-year history, Columbus mall features a Black Santa Claus

Wearing a face shield and keeping his distance, Santa waits to greet kids at the Peachtree Mall in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

For the first time in its 47-year history, Peachtree Mall has a Black Santa Claus.

In a city with a majority of its population being people of color, including 46% African American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, this move helps to “better serve the Columbus community,” mall general manager TaVida Rice said. “Having both Santas better reflects the community here in Columbus.”

The mall has two Santas rotating this Christmas season, with a Black man working Thursdays and Fridays and a white man the rest of the week.

That means folks have only one day left, Dec. 24, to visit the mall’s Black Santa Claus before Christmas.

Santa’s hours at the mall this week are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and Thursday will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made on the mall’s website. Walk-ins are welcomed. Virtual visits with Santa also are available, by appointment only on the website.

“Being able to offer different things to make everyone feel comfortable is what’s really important,” Rice said.

Since she became general manager in July 2017, Rice said, she has been trying to find a Black man to portray Santa.

A Cherry Hill Programs employee sanitizes the area where kids sit to greet Santa Claus, wearing a face shield, at the Peachtree Mall in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

“It’s something I brought up to my corporate office, and there are a couple other GMs in Georgia that agree with the idea,” she said. “We have several malls that either have a rotating multicultural Santa or like one in Baltimore, where the Santa is Black the whole time.”

Brookfield Properties, headquartered in New York, owns Peachtree Mall.

Forbes magazine reported last year that 3% of the professional Santas in the United States are Black. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the U.S. population as being 13.4% Black.

The L-E wasn’t allowed to interview any Santas, but Rice said she hasn’t received any negative feedback from shoppers about the diverse addition to the mall’s Christmas celebration.

“They appreciate it when they’ve heard it,” she said. “They’ve said, ‘Wow, that’s a really great idea. Thank you.’ … The community is receiving it every well.”

Just ask Lisa Fowler. She was grateful her 3-year-old daughter, Eva Silberman, who is biracial, could visit with a Santa who looks more like her than the usual portrayal of Saint Nick.

“It’s being relatable, having her see a Black Santa as well as a white one,” Fowler said. “… I’m glad that we’ve made that transition to incorporate all races into Christmas.”

Eva Silberman, 3, flashes a big smile while getting her picture taken with Santa Claus at the Peachtree Mall in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Although the number of visitors is less than previous years, Rice said, the visitors who are getting photos taken with Santa are thankful this tradition continues, even with safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a very positive reaction,” she said. “Parents appreciate that their kids are able to sit and talk to Santa and have the experience with him despite everything that’s been going on this year.”

Fowler said her daughter “was so excited to come and talk to Santa, (The mall) is taking the necessary precautions, so that was perfect to let her go because, before, we were just going to let her write a note and send it.”

Due to COVID-19, sitting on Santa’s lap is prohibited this year. During the L-E’s visit, Santa’s helpers wore masks and disinfected the set between customer visits. Santa wore a face shield instead of a mask.

Customers are seated at least 6 feet in front of Santa. The setup creates an optical illusion, so the photo they receive makes it look like they are sitting next to each other.

Concern about spreading COVID-19 prompted the mall to cancel its Santa parade this year, but Rice was committed to finding a safe way for Santa to still spread the Christmas spirit at the mall.

“Being able to still have the kids visit with Santa was very important to me and my team,” she said. “… I truly believe in holiday cheer, and I definitely believe having Santa here and having a set where kids are able to come visit with Santa increases the holiday cheer in our community.”