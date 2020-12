Local VP-Elect Harris campaigns in Columbus for Warnock, Ossoff December 21, 2020 03:28 PM

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned Monday in Columbus, Georgia on behalf of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who are involved in the Jan. 5, 2021 runoff election for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. This is an excerpt of her remarks.