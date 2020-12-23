He served Phenix City, Russell County for almost all of his life. Gene Oswalt dies at 85

Vernard Eugene “Gene” Oswalt legacy.com

Vernard Eugene “Gene” Oswalt, who served Phenix City and Russell County in various ways — education, government and recreation — died Monday at home, surrounded by his family, according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home.

Oswalt, 85, was battling Alzheimer’s disease, according to his obituary.

Among the ways he impacted the community, Oswalt was director of the Phenix City Parks and Recreation Department, a Russell County Commissioner, a Phenix City Councilor (1977-83, 1990-94) and a volunteer with the Columbus Regional Tennis Association.

Peggy Martin, former Phenix City mayor, city councilor and county commissioner, told the Ledger-Enquirer that Oswalt was “a very positive person, and he wanted to give back to the community. He served in so many positions.”

Although she ran against Oswalt and beat him in the 1994 election for the District 1 seat on the council, Martin noted he didn’t hold it against her.

“He thought, as most of us think, he wanted to do what’s best for the community,” she said.

According to his obituary, the only time Oswalt lived outside of Phenix City was during his military deployment in Germany, where he was a security specialist for three years after graduating from Central High School in 1953.

Through the GI Bill, Oswalt earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Auburn University in 1960. He became a teacher and coach at Central.

Oswalt was a lifetime member of the Auburn Alumni Association and inducted into the university’s Foy Society, which recognizes donors who have made gifts for at least five consecutive years.

A celebration of his life will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Vance Brooks chapel, 3738 U.S. Highway 431. Immediately following the service, a procession will drive to Fort Mitchell National Cemetery for the inurnment at the columbarium with military honors.