18 families displaced after fire destroys building at Columbus’ Whisperwood Apartments

A raging blaze reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday tore through a Whisperwood Apartment building, displacing 18 families and injuring three Columbus firefighters, authorities said.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said the residents escaped safely, but firefighters arriving on the scene did not know that and conducted a search and rescue mission to ensure no one was left inside. By then the flames had eaten into the attic, and the roof collapsed, he said.

The three firefighters hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not serious, he said.

The apartment complex at 6029 Flat Rock Road in east Columbus was off-limits to reporters later Wednesday as managers declined to comment on the fire.

Shores said the apartments affected were believed to be those numbered 437 through 454, and the building was expected to be a total loss. Once a fire gets into an attic space, “it’s almost impossible to keep it from taking the roof off,” he said.

The American Red Cross deployed to assist the families affected, he said.