COVID-19 ‘a challenge’ to Columbus Fire & EMS with over 30 firefighters in quarantine

The surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has seeped into one of the city’s agencies dedicated to protecting public safety.

Columbus Fire & EMS Chief Sal Scarpa told Columbus Council during Tuesday’s meeting that 34 firefighters are in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The city hasn’t lost coverage and the department’s service hasn’t been diminished because the gaps have been filled with staff working overtime, Scarpa said, “but it is a challenge.”

The department’s website says it has 383 total positions (375 sworn, two civilian and five clerical). The department maintains 14 stations with a coverage area of 220 square miles and responds to over 40,000 requests for emergency services annually.

