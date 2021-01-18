Fatal fire in Harris County claims man’s life. Cause hasn’t been determined.

A man died Sunday night in a Harris County house fire.

Joe Lewis Hadley, 64, was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. in the rear of the home on Bethany Church Road in Pine Mountain, coroner Joe Weldon told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Nobody else was in the house, Weldon said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but no foul play is suspected, he said.

Hadley’s body will be autopsied for the official cause of death, Weldon said. He expects it to be smoke inhalation.

Crews from several fire departments responded, Weldon said, including Pine Mountain, Northwest Harris County, Hopewell and Pine Mountain Valley.