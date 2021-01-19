Harris County School District leader who ‘fought a long, hard battle’ dies at 50

Kelly Bowen Harris County School District

One of the Harris County School District’s leaders has died.

Finance director Kelly Bowen died Monday after an extended illness, HCSD announced Tuesday. He was 50.

“Kelly was such an asset on our team and such a great person,” superintendent Roger Couch said in the news release. “He will be greatly missed here in the central office. He fought a long, hard battle. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

The cause and location of his death weren’t available.

Bowen had worked eight years for HCSD, all as finance director.

The funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Rosemont Baptist Church, 3794 Hamilton Road, in LaGrange. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at the church from noon until the service starts. The service will be livestreamed please at facebook.com/HigginsLaGrangeChapel.

After graduating from Troup County High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from LaGrange College. Before joining HCSD, he worked for Winn Dixie and First Peoples Bank.

Bowen was a native of LaGrange and resided in Pine Mountain. He is survived by: his wife, Krista Leigh Wright Bowen; his son, Kennedy Bowen; his daughter, Kenzie Bowen; his mother, Sandra Lassetter McDonald; his brother, Ken Bowen (Robin Fling Bowen); and several nieces and nephews.