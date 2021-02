Local From Thin Mints to Samoas, Girl Scout Cookie sale rolls on in Columbus despite COVID February 12, 2021 09:38 AM

Sahara Allender, a member of Girl Scout Troop 50149 in Columbus, has sold more than 2,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies the previous two years. Although COVID-19 has caused some changes to this season's sale, you can still get your favorite cookies.