Local Carver senior with ‘beautiful spirit’ named Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley Youth of the Year February 21, 2021 03:24 PM

G.W. Carver High School senior Lovely Foster was recently selected as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley 2021 Youth of the Year. She credits the organization in Columbus, Georgia, for helping her survive and thrive.