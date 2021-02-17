Sarah Hardaway Hughston, who helped make Columbus a sports medicine hub, dies at 98

Sarah Hardaway Hughston Courtesy of the Hughston Foundation

She was the woman behind the man whose pioneering advances in sports medicine brought famous athletes to Columbus for treatment and improved the lives of others as well.

Sarah Hardaway Hughston died peacefully at her Cataula home on Valentine’s Day, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. She was 98.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, her obituary says.

Sarah, whose generations of Hardaways have been among the most prominent citizens of Columbus, married Jack Hughston in 1942. She “played an instrumental role” in Dr. Hughston’s success, according to the obituary, including the establishment of the Hughston Clinic in 1949 and Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital in 1984.

She mentored and hosted doctors and their families who came to Columbus to train with Dr. Hughston. She was an Honored Lady at a Historic Columbus Foundation Heritage Ball for her community involvement.