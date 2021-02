Local Sneak Peek: New ReStore set to open in Phenix City February 24, 2021 11:45 AM

Habitat for Humanity of Phenix City is opening a new ReStore on Feb. 25, at 1707 14th Street in Phenix City. The store is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call them at (334) 408-4884 for more info.