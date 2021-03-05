GA will renovate 10 Muscogee County bridges this year. How your commute could change

This bridge off I-85 and Morris Rd is one across Columbus, GA and Harris County that will be renovated with money from the GA Department of Transportation. mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

Several bridges in the Columbus area will be rehabilitated.

The Georgia Department of Transportation on Wednesday afternoon announced that it has awarded seven contracts for new projects in District 3 (the West Central Georgia region). Among them are bridge rehabilitations in Muscogee and Harris counties.

In Muscogee County, the project involves the rehabilitation of bridges at various locations. The contract was awarded to Louis-Company LLC of Lees Summit, Missouri, for $2.9 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.

Ten locations in Muscogee County will be impacted, according to Georgia DOT spokesperson Penny Brooks, all of which are along I-185. The work entails cleaning and painting the steel superstructure, preparation and application of a polymer overlay on the bridge deck and approach slabs, joint header repairs, deck re-striping and joint replacement.

The bridge locations in Muscogee County are:

I-185 over Cusseta Road and Seaboard Railroad I-185 over Bull Creek I-185 over Morris Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad I-185 over Morris Road and Edgewood Road I-185 over College Drive



I-185 over Armour Road I-185 over Norfolk Southern Railroad I-185 over Norfolk Southern Railroad I-185 ramp over Armour Road Warm Springs Road over 1-185 ramp

In Harris, Coweta, Meriwether and Troup counties, the project also involves the rehabilitation of bridges at various locations. The contract was awarded to Massana Construction Inc. of Tyrone, Georgia, for $1.6 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

The projects were presented for bid on Jan. 22 and awards made on Feb. 5. These seven projects were among 25 statewide to be contracted in February with a total award amount of over $60 million.

Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities, according to the Georgia DOT.