Former Columbus High star athlete, leader in college football dies at 64

Steve Hale, the standout Columbus High School athlete who assisted some of the South’s legendary college football coaches and led one of the most prestigious all-star games in the sport, has died.

Hale died Thursday in Columbus, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. He was 64.

After starring as an option quarterback at Columbus High, Hale played on scholarship for East Carolina University, where he became a starting defensive back.

Hale worked as an assistant coach under Pat Dye at East Carolina and Danny Ford at Clemson (during the 1981 national championship win), then Bear Bryant and Ray Perkins at Alabama. He also coached at the Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Mississippi.

For 19 years, Hale served as president and CEO of the Senior Bowl, the collegiate all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, where NFL scouts flocked to assess top prospects before the draft.

Former state Rep. Jed Harris, a friend of Hale’s since childhood, told the Ledger-Enquirer that Hale died with “no prior warning” from cardiac arrest Thursday night in Columbus.

The graveside burial service was scheduled for March 8 at 11 a.m. in Parkhill Cemetery, followed by visitation with the family.