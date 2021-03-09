Columbus apartment fire displaces 13 families, cause still under investigation

Investigators still were working Tuesday to determine the cause of a fire that displaced at least 25 people whose homes were destroyed at Columbus’ Patriot Place apartments.

Firefighters found one of the apartment buildings in flames when called at 6:19 p.m. Monday to the 3700 Buena Vista Road complex, said Fire Marshal Kevin Lott. No residents or firefighters were injured, he said.

Ten fire units were summoned to battle the fire that destroyed all but three or four apartments in the building, he said. Firefighters remained there through the day Tuesday, extinguishing any “hot spots” still smoldering.

Investigators had not yet estimated the value of the property loss, he said.

Adelaide Kirk of the Southwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross said 15 of the building’s 20 apartments burned, leaving at least 13 families homeless, totaling around 25 individuals. Each was assigned a Red Cross caseworker to aid in finding lodging, so no one was left without a place to stay Monday night, she said.

A 14th family may also have been affected, but those residents were out of town Monday, she said.

The Red Cross continues to work with those displaced to help with any needed financial assistance, Kirk said.

The agency is directing any donations to its overall Home Fire Response Fund, she said.