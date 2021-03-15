Former Phenix City Mayor, successful high school football coach Sammy Howard dies

Sammy Howard Ledger-Enquirer file photo

Sammy Howard, who served as mayor of Phenix City, coached local high school football teams and became a successful banker, has died.

Howard died Sunday at St. Francis Hospital, Vance Brooks Funeral Home co-owner Lance Brooks told the Ledger-Enquirer. His age and cause of death were unavailable.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Howard was a star for Central High School in the 1950s. He was named an All-American in 1958 while playing halfback for Southwest Mississippi Junior College.

Injuries limited his playing career after he signed with coach Bear Bryant at Alabama, but he remained involved in the game as a high school coach.

After going 18-3 in two seasons (1968-69) with Yazoo City, Mississippi, he returned to the Chattahoochee Valley to coach Hardaway High School from 1970-72.

Howard crossed back over the Chattahoochee River in 1973 to become the coach at Glenwood School, where he also served as principal. In five seasons, he led the Gators to 113 wins in 140 games and a state championship.

He began his finance career as a trainee at F&M Bank in 1978. Two years later, he became president of the bank, which eventually merged with Synovus.

Howard was mayor of Phenix City for one term, from 1995-98.