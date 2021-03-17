He made a living by wrecking parts of Columbus. Dewey Reaves dies on 103rd birthday

Dewey Reaves stands on the porch of his home on Lake Oliver as he discussed his 100th birthday on March 16, 2018. Ledger-Enquirer File Photo

He made his living wrecking major parts of Columbus to clear room for the progress that comes from redevelopment.

Dewey Reaves, the former owner of Reaves Wrecking Company, died Tuesday on his 103th birthday while receiving hospice care in his Lake Oliver home, his son, Bill, told the Ledger-Enquirer.

“It’s one of those deals that was a blessing when you get to that point,” he said.

Reaves Wrecking was part of prominent development projects in downtown Columbus that involved the W.C. Bradley Company, Synovus and Columbus State University, Bill said.

In a 2018 interview with the L-E, the list of buildings Dewey helped demolish included:

The old Waverly Hotel on the site of the former Carmike corporate headquarters at 13th Street and First Avenue.

The Elks Club and Paula’s Lounge in the 1300 block of Broadway on either side of what is now the Country’s restaurant.

The old Sears building on Broadway.

The first phase of Eagle & Phenix Mill in the mid-1970s on Front Avenue.

Fred Ward’s Wrestling Arena on Front Avenue.

The Armour Meat Packing building on Front Avenue.

The Kilgore Funeral Home on Warm Springs Road where the Blue Cross/Blue Shield headquarters was built.

An old ice plant at the corner of Broadway and Ninth Street.

The graveside funeral Friday at Parkhill Cemetery will be private, Bill said.