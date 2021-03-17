Local

He made a living by wrecking parts of Columbus. Dewey Reaves dies on 103rd birthday

Dewey Reaves stands on the porch of his home on Lake Oliver as he discussed his 100th birthday on March 16, 2018.
Dewey Reaves stands on the porch of his home on Lake Oliver as he discussed his 100th birthday on March 16, 2018. Chuck Williams Ledger-Enquirer File Photo

He made his living wrecking major parts of Columbus to clear room for the progress that comes from redevelopment.

Dewey Reaves, the former owner of Reaves Wrecking Company, died Tuesday on his 103th birthday while receiving hospice care in his Lake Oliver home, his son, Bill, told the Ledger-Enquirer.

“It’s one of those deals that was a blessing when you get to that point,” he said.

Reaves Wrecking was part of prominent development projects in downtown Columbus that involved the W.C. Bradley Company, Synovus and Columbus State University, Bill said.

In a 2018 interview with the L-E, the list of buildings Dewey helped demolish included:

The graveside funeral Friday at Parkhill Cemetery will be private, Bill said.

