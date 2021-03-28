‘We’re a village.’ Columbus groups join to help tiniest patients needing critical care

An effort to help the tiniest of patients in need of critical care in West-Central Georgia has netted two state of the art transport ambulances for a Columbus hospital.

Two new neonatal transport ambulances are now in service at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown after donors raised $600,000 to purchase the ambulances. An additional $164,000 was used to purchase a Giraffe Omnibed, Stryker stretcher systems and other equipment for both ambulances.

The Piedmont Columbus Regional neonatal transport team uses the ambulances to stabilize and transport premature and full-term infants who require a higher level of care.

“We have some wonderful donors that stepped forward and purchased two new (ambulances),” said Phillip Eldridge, neonatal transport coordinator for Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. “The other trucks had just seen their day.”

Eldridge said each ambulance has medical air, the ability to transport two patients at the same time, and systems for loading a transporter from the side or the rear, and a generator.

“We have to have a backup system in case we lose all power to run the ventilators and the monitors in the bed that we transport the babies in,” said Eldridge.

They also have suspension systems that provide a much smoother ride.

“These are 500 gram babies,” said Memory Shackelford, an RN and transport team member. “The smallest movement makes such a big impact in their little bodies. The smooth ride that it provides allows us to protect our babies from any kind of brain bleeds, any kind of trauma that may be associated with just the shaking of the baby.”

The neonatal transport team provides support and coverage to 21 counties in West Central Georgia and 10 hospitals. On average, they transport 200 babies a year.

“We’re a team, we’re a village. It takes everybody to pitch in and help these little babies, and for people to have that kindness in their heart to give, to know that they may not ever need this service but they understand that it’s important to the community, it’s just amazing,” Shackelford said.

The ambulance equipment mimics that of a regular hospital unit, allowing responders to “continue the same care,” Susan Milner, a registered respiratory therapist with the team, said.

“Everything is just continued for the baby and we’re able to supply everything we need once we get to another hospital,” she said.

Major sponsors for the transport units include Batson-Cook Construction, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders and Auburn University Dance Marathon. Additional funding was made possible by Walmart, Publix and Columbus State University’s Courgarthon.

Jonathan Cuff, president of the Auburn University Dance Marathon, said he credits the Auburn family and its spirit for their successful fundraising.

“It’s just nothing short of a miracle and I think it’s a victory for Auburn and its surrounding community,” Cuff said.

Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders were able to provide funds through the support of Shelby and Wanda Amos, Synovus, Aflac and many others.