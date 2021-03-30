Local

Authorities investigating body found on Allied Drive in south Columbus

Authorities are investigating a body found in a wooded area near Allied Drive and Old Cusseta Road.

The victim has been identified as 63 year old Danny Odom, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

A friend of Odom’s found the body lying in the woods and alerted authorities. The area is known as a “tent city” where homeless people take shelter, he said.

Odom likely died from natural causes, Bryan said. An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause of death.

Sydney Sims
