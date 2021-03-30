Authorities investigating body found on Allied Drive in south Columbus

Authorities are investigating a body found in a wooded area near Allied Drive and Old Cusseta Road.

The victim has been identified as 63 year old Danny Odom, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

A friend of Odom’s found the body lying in the woods and alerted authorities. The area is known as a “tent city” where homeless people take shelter, he said.

Odom likely died from natural causes, Bryan said. An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause of death.