Local

Columbus police ask for help in search of critically missing man

Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man.

Devon O’Dell, an 18 year old white male, was last seen in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. He was seen wearing a grey jacket and khaki pants.

O’Dell is 5’7”, has red hair, blue eyes and weighs 162 pounds. He also has mild autism, according to a CPD press release.

Police said that O’Dell may be traveling in the downtown Columbus area.

Anyone with more information can call 911 or the CPD Special Unit at 706-225-4343.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service