Columbus police ask for help in search of critically missing man

Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man.

Devon O’Dell, an 18 year old white male, was last seen in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. He was seen wearing a grey jacket and khaki pants.

O’Dell is 5’7”, has red hair, blue eyes and weighs 162 pounds. He also has mild autism, according to a CPD press release.

Police said that O’Dell may be traveling in the downtown Columbus area.

Anyone with more information can call 911 or the CPD Special Unit at 706-225-4343.