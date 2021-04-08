Local

A Phenix City baby died in a local hospital last night. Police are investigating

A Phenix City police cruiser.
A Phenix City police cruiser. Mike Haskey Ledger-Enquirer

Phenix City Police are investigating the death of an infant after receiving a medical call Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Colonial Inn on U.S. Hwy 280 at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were met by the child’s mother who said the child had a possible seizure, according to a press release.

The child was transported to Piedmont Regional Midtown in Columbus and pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

The name of the mother and child are currently being withheld pending further investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of the infant, according to the release.

Anyone who may have more information about any incident at the Colonial Inn is urged to call police at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2825, or contact crime stoppers through the police department website.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service