Local Spring Fling 2021 wraps this weekend at Columbus Civic Center April 09, 2021 12:26 PM

Spring Fling at the Columbus Civic Center concludes April 11. It includes rides, games, food, and entertainment. Gates open today(April 9) at 5 p.m, Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.