Have you seen her? Iconic downtown Columbus sculpture missing

A sculpture in downtown Columbus is missing.

The sculpture, which depicts a girl wearing a raincoat and a hat, is gone from its location at the northeast corner of Broadway and 10th Street, according to a release from Uptown Columbus Inc.

“This is a fun and whimsical statue that speaks to many people,” Uptown Columbus President Ed Wolverton said. “We are hopeful that someone will step forward to do the right thing by returning the statue or reporting where it is.”

The sculpture, named “May Flower,” was fabricated by artist Susan Geissler and donated to the community by Piedmont Columbus Regional. The piece was installed in 2007 as part of the ArtBeat initiative and has remained at the location for over a decade.

An investigation is underway. Individuals are encouraged to contact Uptown Columbus at 706-596-0111 for more info. Tips also can be given to the Columbus Police Department by calling or texting 706-653-3188.