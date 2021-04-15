Columbus police searching for runaway teen missing for 11 days

Columbus Police Department Special Unit

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing runaway teen.

Police say 13-year-old Jailen Sanabria was last seen in the 3700 block of Cusseta Road on April 4.

Jailen is 5′11″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Jailen was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black Crocs, according to police.

Anyone with information on Jailen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.