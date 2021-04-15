Local

Columbus police searching for runaway teen missing for 11 days

Columbus Police Department Special Unit

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing runaway teen.

Police say 13-year-old Jailen Sanabria was last seen in the 3700 block of Cusseta Road on April 4.

Jailen is 5′11″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Jailen was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black Crocs, according to police.

Anyone with information on Jailen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service