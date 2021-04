Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An overnight fire claimed the life of one man Monday morning in Columbus.

Joseph Walton, 69, was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The cause of the fire in the 2800 block of Hood Street is currently unknown.

Walton’s body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is currently ongoing.