Designer of iconic Columbus Government Center, historic preservation leader dies

The iconic Government Center tower currently dominates the downtown landscape.

Like the Columbus Government Center he designed, Ed Neal was a towering figure in Chattahoochee Valley architecture. He also was a local and state leader in preserving historic buildings.

Neal died Saturday at his Columbus home, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. He was 93.

As a founding member of the Historic Columbus Foundation, Neal helped preserve historic properties such as the Springer Opera House, Rankin House, Walker-Peters-Langdon House, Pemberton House, Goetchius House and 700 Broadway, according to his obituary.

As a founding member of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and two-term president, he helped preserve the Hay House in Macon.

He also chaired the Columbus Consolidated Government’s Historic and Architectural Review Board.

Neal’s community involvement extended beyond architecture. He was Rotary Club of Columbus president from 1979-80. He was a charter member of Coweta Falls Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church for more than 20 years.

According to McMullen, the family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E. Warner Neal Jr. on April 20 from 5-7 p.m. A celebration of life will be conducted April 21, starting at 11 a.m., in First Baptist Church. Private interment will be at Parkhill Cemetery.