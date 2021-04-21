Founder of iconic Ruth Ann’s Restaurant in downtown Columbus passes away

Ledger-Enquirer

The founder of a beloved Columbus restaurant that bears her name died in Phenix City on Sunday.

Ruth Ann Heisey, who founded Ruth Ann’s Restaurant in 1959 after moving to the area, was at home surrounded by friends and family when she passed away, according to her obituary. She was 81.

Heisey and her husband, the late John L. Heisey Sr., opened the restaurant here after moving from Tuscon, Arizona, where Ruth Ann owned and operated care facilities for the elderly.

The Heiseys were world travelers and spent a year-and-a-half in Israel before making roots in Arizona, then the Chattahoochee Valley.

Ruth Ann had six children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City. A reception will be held after at Ruth Ann’s Restaurant from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Revival Ministries in Smith Stations, Ala. in Heisey’s honor.