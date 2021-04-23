Owner of beloved soul food restaurant in Phenix City dies of COVID-19, family says

Lily B. Rose, located at 1222 10th Ave. in Phenix City, Alabama, offers Southern home cooking. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Catherine Brundidge, the owner of a beloved Phenix City restaurant known for its Southern comfort style soul food, has died from COVID-19 complications.

She died Wednesday night at St. Francis Hospital, according to Brundidge’s daughter, LaToya Thomas. She was 61 years old.

The restaurant, located at 1222 10th Avenue in Phenix City, opened nearly 10 years ago and is known by her loyal customers as Lily B’s. Brundidge named the business after her deceased siblings Lily, Eddie B. and Rose, Thomas said.

Brundidge leaves behind a husband and four adult children, three of whom currently help run the restaurant. Funeral arrangements are currently pending.