Local ‘I got to get this right.’ Meet the artist tasked with memorializing iconic Muscogee County leader, educator April 29, 2021 11:55 AM

Steven Tette is painting a portrait of the late Mary Lee Hall Bussey, the Black educator who led Muscogee county’s “Negro schools” for 18 years during segregation. It will join the images of other superintendents at the Public Education Center.