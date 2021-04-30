Two dead, one injured in overnight Columbus house fire on Sixth Avenue

An early morning house fire Friday claimed the lives of two people, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Margaret Jones, 69, Tameka Smith, 48, were pronounced dead on the scene. A 13-year old juvenile was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Bryan said.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Sixth Avenue in Columbus at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.