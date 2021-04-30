Local

Two dead, one injured in overnight Columbus house fire on Sixth Avenue

An early morning house fire Friday claimed the lives of two people, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Margaret Jones, 69, Tameka Smith, 48, were pronounced dead on the scene. A 13-year old juvenile was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Bryan said.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Sixth Avenue in Columbus at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
