From dance and dinosaurs, here’s your guide to 18 summer camps in Columbus

With the school year winding down for students in Columbus, summertime will bring many fun activities for kids.

Although many summer camps were canceled or moved to a virtual format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, several summer camps are planned for the 2021 summer.

Here’s a list of summer camps in Columbus, and the COVID-19 precautions they’re taking:

Did we miss any? Email jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com with the camp’s name, cost, dates, COVID precautions and a brief description of the camp to be included.

Columbus State University Activ8 Summer Camps

This year’s Activ8 Summer Camps include a theme for each session featuring activities from CSU’s Brain Training, iTech, Create-a-lot, Scienceologies and Sports-and-Dance categories. Locations include the Schwob School of Music, Coca-Cola Space Science Center and more.

Cost: Ranges from $75 to $500+ depending on age and location/subject. See CSU’s Activ8 pages for more info.

Pods of 10 campers for each session, masks, distancing, practicing good hygiene, as well as other safety measures. More info: Each Activ8 session lasts two weeks to “make up for lost time,” according to CSU’s website. Registration is available through CSU.

YMCA 2021 Summer Day Camp

Summer Day Camp at the John P. Thayer YMCA is at capacity, according to Columbus YMCA’s website.

Cost: $75 a week at A.J. McClung YMCA with $40 registration fee; $90 a week for members and $115 a week for non-members at D. A. Turner YMCA with $50 registration fee.

Distancing, face covering and hygiene protocols, small group sizes More info: Camp is for ages 5 to 14, with 2 staff members for every 10 children. All YMCA day camp staff are at least 16 years old.

CenterStage Education

CenterStage Education and Consulting offers a variety of educational services to students who may be struggling academically, or need extra motivation.

Cost : Weekly full day option is $150; Weekly half day option is $75

Not listed. More info: This summer camp offers a variety of activities and learning opportunities such as drama, music, art and STEM to help prepare children for the next school year.

Columbus Music Academy

The Columbus Music Academy is offering summer camps for beginner to intermediate students looking to explore a new instrument.

Cost: $20 to register, $100 per week

Not listed. More info: A full list of weekly camps and instruments can be found prior to registration.

Columbus Self Defense and Fitness

Columbus Self Defense and Fitness is offering a childcare program rooted in the martial arts. The program also consists of a wide array of activities such as educational learning time, activity and games time, arts and crafts, outdoor recreational time, field trips and trips to the pool.

Cost: $50 registration, $150 per week

Temperature screenings, extra sanitation, parent viewing area closed due to further notice and more. More info: The camp implements techniques from three major arts: American Karate, Tae-Kwon-Do and Krav Maga.

Columbus Youth Orchestra

The Columbus Youth Orchestra is offering Summer String Camp at Calvary Christian School. Any string player with at least one year of experience will benefit, according to YOGC.

Cost: $250

Not listed. More info: Camp includes five days of professional coaching, daily rehearsals, a final stage performance and more. Financial aid of up to $200 may be available. Email info@yogc.org for more information.

Highland Kids Academy

Experience 13 different holidays with this summer at Highland Kids Academy Camp. For ages 4 to 13 years old.

Cost : $35 registration, $80 per week

Low teacher-student ratio and more. More info: Sibling and military discounts are available.

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s Camp Viking

Weekly themes at this camp include shark week and dinosaurs. Activities incorporate arts and crafts, fitness, games and more.

Cost: $30 registration fee, $140 weekly rate

Read here. More info: Pre-K through 8th grade campers do not have to be St. Anne-Pacelli students.

Boys and Girls Club of Columbus, Ga.

Cost: $250 per youth (ages 6-12 years old) for enrollment in the summer program, plus $50 if they are not a Boys and Girls Club member. All teens (ages 13-18 years old) are free. Parent orientation required before the child can participate.

Decreased enrollment to accommodate social distancing, sanitation stations in all usable spaces, COVID screenings and more. More info: Ages 6 to 18 years old.

BTG Learning Summer Camp

BTG Learning focuses on math, science, reading and writing for preschool through 5th grade (ages 4-11 years old). Instructors are trained on BTG’s STEM in Motion curriculum, which uses combination of academics, physical activity and sports to help children learn.

Cost: $115 per week

Health and safety protocols for campers and staff. More info: Day sessions last from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Lunch will be provided for those that register for it. Cost for lunch is $21.25 per week, per child.

Just Breathe for Kids

Just Breathe for Kids offers two summer camp sessions in June. Each day will be themed with activities and projects specifically aligned with that theme. Expect a week full of yoga, mindful movement and thoughtful crafts, all while exploring the grounds of the Columbus Botanical Gardens.

Cost: $200

Limited class sizes, parents not allowed in the studio, masks required, social distancing. More info: Camp is offered to ages 5 and up.

National Infantry Museum

NIM Kids is offering Summer Camp in 2021 — an adventure through time with topics to include Army values, military history, teambuilding and more.

Cost: $200; with military discount: $175

None listed. More info: For more info including age breakdown for each camp, visit NIM Kids.

Prodigy Dance Centre

Prodigy Dance Centre is offering Under the Prodigy Sea Dance Camp in June for ages 3 to 6 years old.

Cost: $90

Ages 11 and up are required to wear masks, enhanced sanitation practices and more. More info: This week long camp will feature ballet, jazz, hip hop and musical theater, along with arts and crafts and a special performance at the end of the week.

The Campus Academy

The Campus Academy’s summer camp has weekly themes incorporating arts and crafts, sports, games and more for rising pre-K through 8th grade students.

Cost: $75 per week for half day, $120 per week for full day

None listed More info: TCA Camp is flexible: parents can choose the weeks to attend and between full or half days.

Treadstone Climbing Gym

Treadstone Climbing Gym’s summer day camp is a week long experience of indoor climbing, “ninja fitness” and parkour.

Cost: $225 per week for members, $250 for non-members

Temperature checks, physical distancing, optional masks and more. More info: Camp is for ages 5-12 years old. Space is limited to 15 participants per week.

Drama Kids International

Drama Kids International is offering summer drama camps for a variety of age groups. The camps will be held at Christ Community Church. Themes include mystery, comedy and “rockstartopia,” as the organization describes it.

Cost: $225

Temperature screenings, hand sanitizers, teachers and students wear masks based on state/local regulations, and more. More info: Space is limited. Campers must bring sack lunch and afternoon snack each day.

Springer Opera House

Springer Opera House’s Summer Academy offers age-appropriate instruction based on the student’s most recently completed grade level. New and returning students may register.

Cost: Ranges from $100 to $585 based on duration, in-person or virtual, and age group.

Classes sizes will be limited to 66% of typical registration, all students and staff will wear masks or approved face coverings unless they are eating, teachers and staff will be required to have a negative COVID test every two weeks unless they have completed a vaccination, and more. More info: Students may not enroll for in-person classes and virtual academy. If COVID-19 infection rates rise and force students to go virtual, tuition discounts or refunds are not available for students who enroll for the in-person academy classes.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Community Schools

Cost: Varies based on income

None listed More info: Registration is open now. Visit Parks and Rec’s website for info on registration.