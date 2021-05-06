Columbus’ recycling is going automated. Could inmate garbage labor be on the way out?

When a fleet of automated recycling trucks rolls out for the first time Monday, it could mark the beginning of the end of Columbus’ reliance on inmate labor to dispose of the city’s waste.

At the very least, it’ll all get picked up faster.

The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased the supply of available inmates at the Muscogee County prison work camp, resulting in longstanding delays for yard waste and bulk waste pickups throughout the county.

Director of Public Services Michael Criddle said he hopes the eight new recycling trucks are a glimpse into the city’s near future. But it would cost an estimated $20 million to purchase the trucks and containers necessary to fully automate waste pickup.

Funding could come from the estimated $79.6 million allocated to Columbus through the American Rescue Plan — President Joe Biden’s federal coronavirus aid package passed in mid-March — if the U.S. Treasury Department allows it and the Columbus Council approves the usage.

But, those are big ifs.

“We’re calling this kind of a pilot program,” Criddle said. “It’s a huge paradigm shift for not only public works and sanitation but for the city of Columbus.”

Here’s the issue with waste pickup in Columbus

Posts on social media air residents’ frustrations. There are complaints about yard clippings sitting out in the street and heavy furniture that doesn’t get hauled away. Criddle said he’s aware, but the department lacks the resources to fix the problem.

A major factor is a drop in the department’s inmate labor source. In the recent past, Columbus had one of the largest prison workcamps in Georgia. Hundreds of prisoners collect trash, clean city buildings, maintain roadways and other locations such as golf courses, and dig ditches. The program has existed for nearly 140 years, according to previous Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

It’s a little different now. Inmates from the state prison aren’t being transferred to the Muscogee County camp. Pre-pandemic, 350 inmates were on the Public Works roster. That number now is closer to 130, Criddle said.

“We actually got a note (last week) from the deputy warden that (they) were experiencing the lowest count of inmates since they opened,” he said. “It creates a situation where we’re not able to meet customer expectations.”

Criddle said the department diverts the limited resources to focus on garbage collection. As a result, yard waste and bulk waste suffer. Residents are lucky if their yard waste was picked up two weeks ago.

“We literally have no choice,” he said. “We’re way behind. We’re completely out of resources. There are no resources.”

Moving away from inmate labor is one of the changes Criddle has wanted to make since taking over the department in September 2020. It’s not a stable labor supply, and there are issues with inmates interacting with residents, he said.

“We’ve got to get away from inmate labor,” he said. “Inmate labor is not a sustainable model for multiple reasons. COVID is a big part of it. ...It’s an awful system.”

What’s new with recycling?

The new trucks are the first step towards Criddle’s plan. The city purchased the eight new trucks for roughly $2.4 million from 2021 fiscal year general fund reserves, said Mayor Skip Henderson.

The eight recycling trucks require only a driver. From their seat, they operate a mechanical arm that grabs the bin, lifting it to dump the contents into a container in the back. No prisoners are needed.

Drivers have spent weeks in the classroom and on public works property, getting a feel for the vehicles. Live test runs out in the city started about two weeks ago. So far, there have been no major issues.

Educating customers is an important part of the new process, said Rhonda Rice, division manager for Columbus’ solid waste and recycling collections.

To ensure that your recycling will be picked up, you must roll the bin to the curb. The back of the wheels should be touching the curb, so the bin faces outward. Nothing can be within three feet of the bin on either side. Make sure there are no plastic bags in the recycling, and ensure any cardboard is stomped flat and inside the recycling bin. Do not bag your recycling.

Residents must have the new 65-gallon blue bins instead of the small 18-gallon tote. Residents can call 311 to receive the new bin within the next month, she said.

Will all of Columbus’ trash go automated?

If Columbus’ garbage, recycling and other waste collection services go fully automated this fiscal year, the money to make it happen will have to come out of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Mayor Skip Henderson told the Ledger-Enquirer the expenses aren’t included in the 2022 fiscal budget to be passed in June.

It would cost $20 million for 40 trucks and all of the necessary containers, Criddle said. That would be a little over 25% of Columbus’ total rescue plan funds.

It’s unclear if those purchases would be allowed under the plan’s stipulations. Under the American Rescue Plan, roughly $350 billion has been earmarked for state and local governments to offset lost revenue and counterbalance the economic harm brought on by the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Treasury oversees payments to states, counties and larger cities. The money will be distributed over two years with half of the funds coming within 60 days following passage and the remaining amount coming in 2022.

Broad, approved uses for the funds include providing aid to households, small businesses and affected industries such as tourism and hospitality. Cities and counties could provide premium pay to essential employees. Investments could be made in sewer, water and broadband infrastructure. The money could also be used to provide government services affected by a revenue reduction during COVID-19.

Henderson said the city is waiting for additional guidance from the treasury department on how the money could be spent. If it’s an approved use, the Columbus Council would have to approve the truck and container purchases.

Councilwoman Toyia Tucker, who represents District 4, told the Ledger-Enquirer she supports ending the use of prison labor for garbage pickup.

However, she would not support the entire $20 million coming from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds. She would prefer to see that money go to affected people and services first.

“The money is economic recovery. You have small businesses. ...You’ve still got to think about people now. Our Civic Center lost so much money,” she said. “I want to see funds go to that first — to the true economic recovery.”