Local

‘Let’s make today a good day’ — a covenant between the Ledger-Enquirer and you

Mark Rice is a staff writer at the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper in Columbus, Georgia.
Mark Rice is a staff writer at the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper in Columbus, Georgia. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

“Make it a good day.”

That’s how retired U.S. Army Col. Harold Clayton Van Meter, better known as Hal or just Van, ended the greeting on his telephone answering machine when I called during my first year at the Ledger-Enquirer in 1992.

After growing up in suburban Philadelphia, graduating from Syracuse University and getting my first journalism job in western Massachusetts, I came to the L-E thinking Columbus would be a stepping stone in my career.

Lo and behold, we make plans and God laughs.

I fell in love with a local gal. I also fell in love with the Chattahoochee Valley. So we married and raised our two children here, and the Columbus area continues to be a joyful place for our family.

Being blessed to meet folks like Van is among the reasons.

My assignment that day, 29 years ago: Write about this tennis coach who gives free lessons to underprivileged kids on the backyard court at his Buena Vista home.

I was curious about his choice of words. Why did he say “make” instead of “have” a good day?

Van said trying to “make” it a good day instead of “have” a good day reminds us that we have more control over our day than we often realize or admit. We can be a positive factor in that equation more than a negative victim. Such a decision puts the onus on us.

Turns out, Van taught more than tennis. He improved my life with those words.

As I drove back to Columbus after the interview, I mulled his message. It became part of my daily discourse, although too often I don’t live up to the goal.

I wondered how folks would know I am making it a good day if I don’t show them. I also thought the message should emphasize the importance of doing it together and the urgency of doing it in the precious present. So I created this version:

“Let’s make today a good day — and make sure our words and actions show it.”

Years later, when that thing called the internet made photos, videos, memes and emojis more influential, I added another word:

“Let’s make today a good day — and make sure our words and images and actions show it.”

All of which came to mind when Ledger-Enquirer senior editor Lauren Gorla asked us to write a column about ourselves and what role we play in the community.

No newspaper’s name more clearly explains journalism’s mission than Ledger-Enquirer: We report a ledger of the who, what, when and where, and we enquire (or inquire) about the why and how.

I can’t think of a better way to say how we accomplish this mission than that motto Van taught me.

It’s a covenant. Here are the responsibilities:

The L-E makes today a good day by publishing words and images you want in the format you want. And you help us do that with your actions by giving us a holler when you have local news tips, feature story ideas, investigation suggestions or compelling questions for us to pursue.

So let’s make today a good day — and make sure our words and images and actions show it.

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
  Comments  