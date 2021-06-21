‘Let’s make today a good day’ — a covenant between the Ledger-Enquirer and you

Mark Rice is a staff writer at the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper in Columbus, Georgia. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

“Make it a good day.”

That’s how retired U.S. Army Col. Harold Clayton Van Meter, better known as Hal or just Van, ended the greeting on his telephone answering machine when I called during my first year at the Ledger-Enquirer in 1992.

After growing up in suburban Philadelphia, graduating from Syracuse University and getting my first journalism job in western Massachusetts, I came to the L-E thinking Columbus would be a stepping stone in my career.

Lo and behold, we make plans and God laughs.

I fell in love with a local gal. I also fell in love with the Chattahoochee Valley. So we married and raised our two children here, and the Columbus area continues to be a joyful place for our family.

Being blessed to meet folks like Van is among the reasons.

My assignment that day, 29 years ago: Write about this tennis coach who gives free lessons to underprivileged kids on the backyard court at his Buena Vista home.

I was curious about his choice of words. Why did he say “make” instead of “have” a good day?

Van said trying to “make” it a good day instead of “have” a good day reminds us that we have more control over our day than we often realize or admit. We can be a positive factor in that equation more than a negative victim. Such a decision puts the onus on us.

Turns out, Van taught more than tennis. He improved my life with those words.

As I drove back to Columbus after the interview, I mulled his message. It became part of my daily discourse, although too often I don’t live up to the goal.

I wondered how folks would know I am making it a good day if I don’t show them. I also thought the message should emphasize the importance of doing it together and the urgency of doing it in the precious present. So I created this version:

“Let’s make today a good day — and make sure our words and actions show it.”

Years later, when that thing called the internet made photos, videos, memes and emojis more influential, I added another word:

“Let’s make today a good day — and make sure our words and images and actions show it.”

All of which came to mind when Ledger-Enquirer senior editor Lauren Gorla asked us to write a column about ourselves and what role we play in the community.

No newspaper’s name more clearly explains journalism’s mission than Ledger-Enquirer: We report a ledger of the who, what, when and where, and we enquire (or inquire) about the why and how.

I can’t think of a better way to say how we accomplish this mission than that motto Van taught me.

It’s a covenant. Here are the responsibilities:

The L-E makes today a good day by publishing words and images you want in the format you want. And you help us do that with your actions by giving us a holler when you have local news tips, feature story ideas, investigation suggestions or compelling questions for us to pursue.

So let’s make today a good day — and make sure our words and images and actions show it.