Counterfeit pills leading to overdoses in west Georgia counties, including Muscogee, health dept. says

A cluster of overdoses related to counterfeit Xanax or Percocet pills containing fentanyl have been reported in the Columbus area, according to the West Central Health District.

Health officials were notified on May 7 of a dangerous, potentially lethal substance contained in street drugs. The overdoses occurred in Chattahoochee, Dooly, Harris, Muscogee, Schley and Taylor counties. Eleven patients have been hospitalized, and health officials are working to confirm if several deaths are tied to the counterfeit pills.

Those affected described taking “Roxy,” a street name for Oxycodone, with fentanyl, Xanax, heroin and opioid medications.

The West Central Health District is asking residents to take charge by following these steps:

Get Naloxone. This medication reverses the symptoms of an overdose. Citizens can get Naloxone without a prescription at your local pharmacy, online or contact Cheryl Kolb, with the West Central Health District, at 706-326-1601.

Understand that you will not be able to tell if a drug is laced by seeing, smelling, or touching it.

Be prepared and carry more than one dose of Naloxone.

Call 911 if someone is overdosing. The Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty law provides immunity to those seeking medical attention for themselves or someone else due to an overdose.

For information on treatment and recovery services, contact the Georgia Crisis & Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.

If you are seeing unusual overdose activity or suspect the presence of possible counterfeit pills in your area, call the Georgia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 or email the Drug Surveillance Unit at ga.opioidprogram@dph.ga.gov.