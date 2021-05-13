Local

Counterfeit pills leading to overdoses in west Georgia counties, including Muscogee, health dept. says

A cluster of overdoses related to counterfeit Xanax or Percocet pills containing fentanyl have been reported in the Columbus area, according to the West Central Health District.

Health officials were notified on May 7 of a dangerous, potentially lethal substance contained in street drugs. The overdoses occurred in Chattahoochee, Dooly, Harris, Muscogee, Schley and Taylor counties. Eleven patients have been hospitalized, and health officials are working to confirm if several deaths are tied to the counterfeit pills.

Those affected described taking “Roxy,” a street name for Oxycodone, with fentanyl, Xanax, heroin and opioid medications.

The West Central Health District is asking residents to take charge by following these steps:

For information on treatment and recovery services, contact the Georgia Crisis & Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.

If you are seeing unusual overdose activity or suspect the presence of possible counterfeit pills in your area, call the Georgia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 or email the Drug Surveillance Unit at ga.opioidprogram@dph.ga.gov.

